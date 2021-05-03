2 students die in crash on their way to central IN prom
ARCADIA, Ind. — A car crash killed Indianapolis-area high school students who were on their way to prom, authorities said.
The two-vehicle crash, which also injured two other students, happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. One vehicle, a Honda Accord, had four teens in it. They were on their way to Hamilton Heights High School's prom in Kokomo when their vehicle collided with an SUV. Both vehicles ended up in a field.
The two deceased victims were identified as Lendon Byram, who was driving and Kalen Hart, who was sitting in the front seat.
Hart was a senior at Hamilton Heights in Arcadia, according to the school. Byram was a junior at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, according to the school.
Hamilton Heights School Corporation canceled all prom-related activities and say grief counselors would be available at the school.
“No one expects something like this to happen, and when it does, it leaves an entire community grieving," Superintendent Derek Arrowood said. "Please keep these families and our students in your thoughts and prayers.” — AP
$6 million project is planned at Harrison home
INDIANAPOLIS — A $6 million upgrade is starting at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis that leaders say is aimed at increasing its visibility and connections with the surrounding neighborhood.
The project’s plans include a new plaza and outdoor commons area for visitors to the home of the only Indiana resident elected president of the United States.
New signs will be installed to highlight the site to those driving through the Old Northside and an 89-foot-tall flagpole visible from nearby Interstate 65/70 will fly both the U.S. and presidential flags. — AP
South Bend's new invasive plant ban IDs Bradford pear
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dozens of invasive plant species, including a commonly planted flowering tree, will be banned from being sold or planted in South Bend starting this fall under a new ordinance.
The South Bend Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of the ordinance, which takes effect on Sept. 1. The measure fills a gap of 47 land-based plant species the state left off of a ban it created in 2019 against 44 species, the South Bend Tribune reported.
The ban does not apply to anything that’s already planted, and many of the plants it covers aren’t sold in garden stores.
But the list does cover the callery pear tree, which includes a cultivar known as the Bradford pear. — AP