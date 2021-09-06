Region man fatally shot in Chicago, police say
CHICAGO — A Region man died after he was shot in the head in Chicago this past weekend.
Peter Lee Jackson Jr., 20, of Hammond, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. Sunday to the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in his head.
Police reported that after the victim entered into his vehicle, a suspect also entered into his vehicle and shot him in the head.
Chicago authorities are searching for a suspect and detectives are continuing the investigation.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Man airlifted after incident at Whihala Beach
WHITING — A man with a serious foot injury was airlifted from Whihala Beach to a Chicago trauma center Monday, according to Whiting Fire Chief Don Harbin.
The Whiting and Hammond fire departments were dispatched to the beach about 3:25 p.m. for a report of a man with an injured foot. Harbin said the man’s injury is believed to have been caused by a boat propeller.
Because of the extent of his injuries, the man was taken by a University of Chicago Aeromedical Network helicopter to the University of Chicago Medicine trauma center.
No additional information was available Tuesday.
— Andy Viano, The Times
Man dies by suicide in parking lot at Region hotel
CHESTERTON — A Florida man took his own life in the parking lot of a Chesterton hotel Monday night, according to police.
The Chesterton Police Department said video surveillance showed the man walk out of the hotel and into the parking lot, where he killed himself. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Police were dispatched to the FairBridge Inn Express at 713 Plaza Drive about 7:20 p.m. Monday. The 57-year-old man had been residing at the hotel for several weeks, police said.
Police said a note was found and is under review.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 800-273-8255, and the National Crisis Text Line is available by texting 741-741. Both resources are free and confidential.
— Andy Viano, The Times