Man struck, killed
by vehicles on
Bishop Ford
CHICAGO — A 65-year-old Chicago man died along the Bishop Ford Freeway late Friday after being struck by two different vehicles, according to Illinois State Police.
A preliminary investigation indicates an unknown vehicle was traveling south on I-94 in an unknown lane south of 115th Street around 10:23 p.m. when it struck the 65-year-old. The vehicle fled the scene, ISP said.
Then, 19-year-old Deaveon Williams, of Calumet City, driving a black Chevy Malibu, noticed the man in a lane of traffic. Williams attempted to swerve out of the way, but ultimately struck the man after hitting the left concrete wall, ISP said.
All southbound lanes were closed around 10:32 p.m. to investigate the scene. Traffic was diverted to 115th Street. The ramp from 115th Street to I-94 was shut down around 10:40 p.m.
All lanes and the ramp were reopened around 3:47 a.m. Saturday.
The deceased man's identity is being held pending notification of family.
— Times Staff
Memorial Opera
House announces
staff furloughs
VALPARAISO — The Memorial Opera House announced Saturday in an email the furloughing of an undisclosed number of staffers.
"Many of you are familiar with our staff, and you know how many dedicated employees it takes to keep a place like the Opera House running," Executive Director Scot PJ MacDonald wrote in the email.
"In order to make sure we are able to continue to thrive into the future we have made the decision to furlough much of our staff. Please understand that we have every intention of welcoming back the familiar faces that make your experience at the Memorial Opera House so special."
MacDonald said patrons may still contact the Opera House via phone messages and email.
A notice on the Opera House's website announced the indefinite postponements of "9 to 5, The Musical" and "Roald Dahl's Matilda, The Musical."
— Mike Clark, The Times
Police: Motorcycle
crash kills man
WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A Chesterton man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Glenn Friday, 55, was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. 12 near Furnessville Road at 3:58 p.m.
When he passed a group of motorcyclists, Friday was unable to negotiate a turn and struck a guardrail on the north side of the road, police said.
Friday was found dead at the scene.
— Mike Clark, The Times
