Police searching
for shoeless vandal
HOBART — Police are seeking help identifying a male suspect who vandalized city property and private businesses Aug. 6, spray painting "vulgarities and gang markings" on buildings.
Capt. James Gonzales said the man also defaced sidewalks and construction equipment, which surveillance footage caught on camera.
Gonzales said the video shows a white male with short, curly blonde hair. At the time of the vandalism, the man had been wearing a tank top, red shorts and a fluorescent yellow or green colored backpack. He didn't have shoes on.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Gallagher at 219-942-4588 or by emailing mgallagher@cityofhobart.org. Tips can be made anonymously.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Black lawmakers
group hosts
town hall Saturday
Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are hosting a town hall meeting Saturday in Hammond to discuss the work of the 2019 General Assembly and solicit ideas for new state laws to try enacting next year.
The free event is open to the public and set for 12 to 2 p.m. at the Ophelia Steen Family and Health Services Center, 5927 Columbia Ave.
"Even though we just finished our work for 2019, the planning already has started for the 2020 legislative session. We want to hear from the people of Indiana what they want to see lawmakers do next year," said state Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, IBLC chairwoman.
Six of the 13 IBLC members hail from Northwest Indiana, including state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond; and Vernon Smith, D-Gary.
— Dan Carden, The Times
---
Ind. cemetery
objects to
Dillinger exhumation
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis cemetery where 1930s gangster John Dillinger is buried is objecting to his body's planned exhumation as part of a television documentary.
The Indianapolis Star reports Crown Hill Cemetery said in a statement Wednesday that it objects to the exhumation in part because it's concerned "the complex and commercial nature of this exhumation could cause disruption to the peaceful tranquility of the Cemetery" and people visiting loved ones' graves.
Dillinger was fatally shot by FBI agents in Chicago in 1934.
WXIN-TV reports that Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sued the cemetery Wednesday, arguing it should allow him and his family to exhume Dillinger's remains for a forensic examination to determine if it's in fact Dillinger's body.
That exhumation would be part of a Dillinger documentary for The History Channel.
— AP