MERRILLVILLE — Two men were arrested early Wednesday after they ran from the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 65, police said.
The driver, Brandon Jorgensen, 28, of Lake Station, and passenger Matthew Stines, 39, of Valparaiso, were located in Hobart and were being assessed for any injuries, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.
Police responded about 5:30 a.m. to a rollover crash on a ramp for northbound I-65 and westbound U.S. 30, Rot said.
When troopers arrived, they found a blue Volkswagen Passat with no one inside. Two men fled on foot, police said. They were taken into custody after police received a call indicating they had been spotted in Hobart, Rot said.
Jorgensen was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, Rot said. Stines was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Porter Superior Court for one count of theft, a level 6 felony, records show.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana health leaders said they were working Wednesday to determine why a federal report found about 200 more coronavirus-related deaths among the state’s nursing home residents than state officials had tallied.
An apparent slowdown of coronavirus-related deaths is continuing in Indiana as figures released by state health officials show it has been more than a week since more than 20 people died with infections.
A report released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Monday listed 1,141 total COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents as of May 24. That number is 196, or 21%, more than the 945 such deaths reported this week by the Indiana State Department of Health.
State officials suspect the difference stems from Indiana nursing homes only being asked once in early April for a total number of previous COVID-19 deaths and infections, while they have since been required to report new cases within 24 hours, officials said.
— AP
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A boy found dead in a Fort Wayne apartment was shot in the head, authorities said Wednesday.
The Allen County coroner's office identified him as 12-year-old Naryous Wilson. The shooting occurred Monday. The boy was found alone in an apartment, police said.
— AP
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will drop until Friday the overnight curfew that was imposed after a weekend of violence following protests over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans, the mayor’s office said Wednesday.
The city discontinued the curfew Wednesday and today after ordering people off the streets for three straight nights.
“For the safety of what we believe will be much larger demonstrations this weekend, and given the violence and property damage we experienced this past weekend, we intend to reinstate the curfew order for Friday and Saturday,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement. “
— AP
