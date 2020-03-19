Police: Missing
Hammond man
reported safe
HAMMOND — Police have established contact with a Hammond man who was reported missing last week by family members.
Hammond police reported that Billy Jack Cather, 37, of Hammond, has been found to be safe and in good health, Lt. Steve Kellogg confirmed.
Family members previously said Cather was last seen March 9 and had not been in contact with relatives during that time. Police said Cather told them he did not wish to be located but that he was OK.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Holcomb activates
National Guard
to assist with
virus response
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has activated the Indiana National Guard to be on duty to assist, as needed, during the national and global coronavirus outbreak.
Holcomb announced the activation of the National Guard on Tuesday as part of an executive order to hinder the spread of COVID-19. The activation comes as state health officials announced a second Hoosier death as a result of the virus. With limited testing available statewide, nearly 160 people have tested for the virus. Of those, 30 have tested positive as of Tuesday.
Under state law, the governor can order the activation of the Indiana National Guard for a set number of reasons: war, invasion, insurrection, public disaster, breach of the peace or imminent danger of breach of the peace, forcible obstruction of the execution of the laws, and at "any other time the governor considers necessary."
— Lauren Cross, The Times
Flights canceled,
delayed at Midway
CHICAGO — Operations at Chicago's Midway International Airport remained limited on Wednesday, a day after federal authorities closed the control tower after technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.
The city's second-largest airport was open but the Federal Aviation Administration said the air traffic control tower was still closed for cleaning.
According to the city's Department of Aviation, 337 flights have been canceled during the past 24 hours at Midway out of 527 total planned flights. By early afternoon Wednesday, 26 flights were listed as delayed.
“We're working with the FAA to resume normal operations as quickly and safely as possible which ultimately means having the tower back in service,” the Department of Aviation said in a statement. “Given this reality, and for their own business and network reasons, the airlines are making the decision to cancel many flights.”
— AP