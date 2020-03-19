Under state law, the governor can order the activation of the Indiana National Guard for a set number of reasons: war, invasion, insurrection, public disaster, breach of the peace or imminent danger of breach of the peace, forcible obstruction of the execution of the laws, and at "any other time the governor considers necessary."

— Lauren Cross, The Times

Flights canceled,

delayed at Midway

CHICAGO — Operations at Chicago's Midway International Airport remained limited on Wednesday, a day after federal authorities closed the control tower after technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city's second-largest airport was open but the Federal Aviation Administration said the air traffic control tower was still closed for cleaning.

According to the city's Department of Aviation, 337 flights have been canceled during the past 24 hours at Midway out of 527 total planned flights. By early afternoon Wednesday, 26 flights were listed as delayed.