Info sought on missing boy, 17

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville police have released a photo hoping the public can help locate a 17-year-old resident who was reported missing Tuesday.

Brock Holstein was last seen wearing a white tank top and shorts.

"Brock was possibly at an unknown location in Dyer, Indiana, yesterday," police said, referring to Wednesday. "He is believed to be traveling to Illinois, but his destination at this time is unknown."

Anyone with information about Holstein's whereabouts is encouraged to contact central dispatch at 219-660-0000.

Any other information about this case can be reported to Detective Matt Vasel at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov or by phone at 219-769-3531, ext. 363.

Anonymous tips can be sent to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Search is on for habitual offender

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police are seeking the public's help in locating a 51-year-old frequent flyer in the legal system.

"William M. Callahan II (51 YOA) is in trouble … again," police say. "For this go-round, his list of warrants is lengthy and rather complex."

Callahan faces felony counts of domestic battery, theft, failure to return and escape with a habitual enhancement, and a misdemeanor invasion of privacy charge.

"Clearly, Callahan's attendance record is terrible and he needs a scheduler to track all his court appointments for him," police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Callahan is encouraged to contact the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team at 219-608-9572 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Charge of hate crime in attack

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman faces a federal hate crime in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus.

Billie R. Davis, 56, of was indicted Thursday on a charge of willfully causing injuries to the victim due to her race and national origin. The white woman's lawyer says she has a history of mental illness.

She's accused of repeatedly stabbing the 18-year-old student from Carmel, Indiana, on Jan. 11. Davis also faces state charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Asian-American advocates are concerned that fraught relations between the U.S. and China could lead to more violence.

— AP

Guilty plea in pot-board probe

DETROIT — A businessman has pleaded guilty to bribing the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board, the first conviction in a federal investigation into payoffs and other benefits.

John Dalaly appeared in federal court Friday in Grand Rapids, two weeks after his plea deal was announced by authorities.

Dalaly says he provided at least $68,200 in cash and other benefits to Rick Johnson, including two private flights to Canada. Johnson was chairman of the marijuana board for two years until spring 2019. The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.

— AP