Coroner: Man dies after being shot in head
GARY — A 50-year-old man has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Scott Stewart, of Gary, was found with a gunshot wound by police around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2500 block of Calhoun Street, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
He was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died on Sunday.
His cause and manner of death are pending, according to the medical examiner's office.
Authorities are searching for a suspect and an investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information to call Gary police at 219-881-1210, or the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
—Mary Freda, The Times
6-year-old dies after being hit by falling tree
BOONVILLE — A 6-year-old southwestern Indiana child hit by a falling tree has died, authorities said.
Authorities were called Saturday afternoon, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. Emergency responders dispatched to the scene were unable to save the child, identified as Elliana Cobb of Boonville.
She died at the scene.
The Warrick County Coroner's Office was investigating.
—AP
Chicago man accused of stalking parole officer
CHICAGO — A 50-year-old Chicago man released from prison in 2018 has been accused of stalking his probation officer, authorities said.
Isaac Myles was arrested earlier this month and charged with cyberstalking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago.
Released from prison in 2018, he was assigned to meet with a female probation officer at his home or place of work, prosecutors said. He allegedly exposed himself to the officer during a home visit. After he was assigned a different officer, he allegedly called the original officer nearly 30 times and left sexually explicit voicemails.
Cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison, the attorney’s office said.
It was immediately unclear if Myles had an attorney. A woman who answered a listed phone number for him this week said she did not have a way to reach him.
—AP