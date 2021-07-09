Police: 2 vehicles

hit by gunfire in

I-94 shooting

CHICAGO — A Lansing woman escaped injury after her vehicle was shot at on Interstate 94.

Police were called to the shooting 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-94 at 91st Street in Chicago, said Illinois State Police.

Once troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered two vehicles that were struck by gunfire.

They first found a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Orland Park man whose vehicle was damaged, but the driver was unharmed. A second driver, a 43-year-old Lansing woman, was also uninjured, but her vehicle was damaged by bullet holes, police said.

Police said shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that was heading north on I-94 at 91st Street. The left lane at the scene was shutdown temporarily as police investigations were underway.

The circumstances of the shooting are still be determined and limited information was available.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has information on the incident is asked to contact