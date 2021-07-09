Police: 2 vehicles
hit by gunfire in
I-94 shooting
CHICAGO — A Lansing woman escaped injury after her vehicle was shot at on Interstate 94.
Police were called to the shooting 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-94 at 91st Street in Chicago, said Illinois State Police.
Once troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered two vehicles that were struck by gunfire.
They first found a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Orland Park man whose vehicle was damaged, but the driver was unharmed. A second driver, a 43-year-old Lansing woman, was also uninjured, but her vehicle was damaged by bullet holes, police said.
Police said shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that was heading north on I-94 at 91st Street. The left lane at the scene was shutdown temporarily as police investigations were underway.
The circumstances of the shooting are still be determined and limited information was available.
Anyone who saw the shooting or has information on the incident is asked to contact
Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Cops: Several
residents egged
in Chesterton
neighborhood
CHESTERTON — Several Chesterton residents reported to police their properties were egged this past week, sparking an investigation.
Between Wednesday and Thursday multiple properties were struck in the Olde Towne Subdivision, located on Chesterton's southeast side, near the intersection of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.
The Chesterton Police Department reported six eggings in the neighborhood.
When officers spoke to the residents whose properties were vandalized, police learned that they had interactions with a male who had been going door to door soliciting not long before they were egged.
The residents told police that a male was selling discount cards for a scholarship program for Notre Dame.
When one of the residents told the man she didn't have money with her, he allegedly told her, "All you guys in this neighborhood are (expletives)." Others said the man reacted in an angry manner when they said they were not interested.
Police said the solicitor was described as a black male with a thin build who was about 16 to 24 years old and was traveling on foot.
The incidents remain under investigation, police said.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times