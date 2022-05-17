1 dead, 1 injured

in Merrillville crash

MERRILLVILLE — One person is dead and another is in custody following a vehicle crash Monday night in the 1500 block of East 82nd Avenue, police said.

Medics responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and provided care to the victim, who ultimately died as a result of injuries from the crash, Merrillville police said.

A second person was taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Merrillville Police Detective J. Miskus at 219-769-3722, extension 345.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

3 are hospitalized

after Newton crash

NEWTON COUNTY — Three people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a driver allegedly failed to comply with a stop sign and collided with the side of a passing truck along Ind. 55, Newton County Sheriff's Department Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

A 72-year-old Lake Village woman disregarded the stop sign while entering Ind. 55 from westbound County Road 900 North, police said. She struck the passing truck on the driver's side.

The woman and two passengers — an 82-year-old woman and 65-year-old man, both of Lake Village — were taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, Cothran said. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Griffith Crime Watch

meeting Thursday

GRIFFITH — Lake Superior Court Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic and Magistrate David Urbanski will speak about the courts and answer questions about the criminal justice system at the next Griffith Crime Watch meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at The Banquet event space, 101 S. Broad St.

The Griffith Police Department's newly appointed administrators and newest police officers will be introduced during the meeting.

Police also will discuss crime statistics, address residents' concerns and review best practices to stay safe.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

NWI man found

guilty in gun case

HAMMOND — Following a two-day trial, a Region man has been found guilty in a firearms case.

Milton L. Harvey Jr., 42, Gary, was found guilty being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

The incident under investigation happened in August of 2016, with Gary Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collaborating on the case.

Harvey’s sentencing date is still to be announced, with his sentencing being determined by the district court judge.

Individuals with information on crimes can leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-CRIME-GP.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.