Police: residents
report shots fired
GRIFFITH — A resident told police gunshots rang out late Tuesday at the Park West Apartments complex, officials say.
Griffith police responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment complex, in 1700 block of Park West Boulevard, for a report of shots fired in the area.
A caller told police they saw three males running through the courtyard before getting into a black Chevrolet Impala before speeding away, Griffith police said.
Several residents told officers they heard what they thought was gunfire, but did not see what happened, police said.
-- Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Notre Dame cancels
classes for 2 weeks
SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame on Tuesday canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug. 10.
University president the Rev. John Jenkins said there have been 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus since the start of classes for the university’s approximately 12,000 students.
Jenkins said he decided against sending students home after consulting with the St. Joseph County Health Department. Instead, university officials decided steps could be taken short of closing the campus while still protecting students' health and safety.
The university is advising off-campus students not to visit the campus and on-campus students not to venture off-campus and is restricting student gatherings to 10 people or less. The university is allowing graduate student access to research laboratories and libraries. Athletic teams subject to surveillance testing can continue to gather for sanctioned activities, but will be closely monitored.
-- Associated Press
Prosecutors: DNA
linked to cold cases
SHELBYVILLE — A man is being held on a $20 million bond after he was linked to a series of sexual assaults in a central Indiana county more than 30 years ago by his DNA on an envelope for a utility bill payment, authorities said.
Steven Ray Hessler, 57, of Greensburg faces 24 charges including two counts of rape, nine counts of criminal deviate conduct and seven counts of burglary in connection with the attacks that occurred between 1982 and 1985, the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
Investigators used a DNA sample from a 1985 attack, a 1986 prison interview with one of Hessler’s associates and a March 2020 utility bill payment to narrow their focus to Hessler, court documents said.
-- Associated Press
