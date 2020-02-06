Man robbed dates he
met on Grindr app,
records allege
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man has been charged in connection with several robberies of men who were lured to hotel rooms through dates arranged through an online dating service, police announced Tuesday.
Davion Johnson, 20, of Sauk Village was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery and theft after he was connected to three attacks since November.
Police say there have been five robberies in Chicago’s downtown area in which suspects arrange on the gay dating app Grindr or other dating sites to meet their victims.
Once the men are in a hotel room, the suspect displays a stun gun and demands money and other valuables. In at least two of the incidents, the suspect used the stun gun after the victims refused to hand over property.
One of the incidents Johnson is charged with involves a 42-year-old man, who told investigators that on Jan. 23, he arranged to meet someone over a dating app. After meeting him in the lobby, they went to his where a man showed a taser and stole his telephone, credit cards and money.
-- Associated Press
Illinois speaker defends
handling of sexual
misconduct probe
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on Tuesday defended his office’s handling of a sexual misconduct investigation into former Democratic state Rep. Jack Franks.
The allegations against Franks date back to 2016, and Madigan said his actions were designed to protect an employee of the speaker’s office.
"We were proceeding under the usual rules of these matters, which is number one, to provide, to protect the welfare and privacy of the victim,” Madigan said. "And then, at the appropriate time, we notified law enforcement.”
Madigan’s office on Friday revealed Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at his state Capitol offices last Wednesday as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct, stalking and other allegations against Franks. The Chicago Sun-Times learned of the warrant in a Freedom of Information Act request.
In a filing with the Sangamon County Circuit Court, State’s Attorney Dan Wright wrote the search warrant seeking evidence into Frank’s misconduct should not have been disclosed. A paragraph in the warrant signed by Judge John Madonia says the issuance and execution of the warrant "shall not be disclosed” because it could impede the investigation being conducted.
In its statement Friday, Madigan’s office said it received an initial complaint in November 2018 about alleged sexual harassment by a former state representative, investigated and found the complaint credible. Madigan's office said appropriate law enforcement agencies were informed the following year. Some have questioned why the investigation wasn’t made public earlier.