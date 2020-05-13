Pet missing in
Valpo house blaze;
occupants OK
VALPARAISO — A Tuesday morning fire burned through a home in the 200 block of Nickle Plate Avenue, leaving the structure uninhabitable, according to the Valparaiso Fire Department.
The residents of the single-story, single-family home were not at home at the time of the 9:41 a.m. blaze, but the whereabouts of a pet rabbit is unknown, according to Lt. Robert Schulte, public information officer with the department.
The fire was spotted on the exterior of the home by a neighbor, but Schulte said the fire burned through the wall of a bedroom on the west side of the home. The home was left with substantial fire, smoke and water damage.
The fire was put out by 10 a.m. and the Red Cross was called in to assist the residents, Schulte said.
The fire remains under investigation by the local fire department, but it appears the blaze started on the outside of the building and was electrical in nature, Schulte said.
The occupants reported there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire, triggering a reminder to residents of Valparaiso and Center Township that free alarms are available through the fire department by calling 219-548-4849.
-- Bob Kasarda, The Times
Indianapolis police to
get body cameras
in wake of killings
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers will be equipped with body cameras starting this summer in an effort that was already underway before officers fatally shot two black men last week, sparking protests, the mayor and police chief said Tuesday.
An officer shot and killed Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, 21, on May 6, just hours before McHale Rose, 19, was also killed. The shootings were not recorded by any police camera because the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is only now moving to implement such a program.
But events surrounding Reed's shooting were livestreamed on Facebook, apparently captured by Reed's cellphone.
Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city has been working “diligently” for 18 months to provide body cameras for its 1,700-officer police force. He said Tuesday’s announcement of the planned deployment was not “necessarily driven" by the recent shootings and subsequent protests.
“What the events last week underscored though is a tragic set of circumstances that affected our entire community,” Hogsett said.
-- Associated Press
