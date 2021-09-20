Police: Motorcyclist
dies after collision
at I-65 interchange
HEBRON — A 30-year-old Hebron man died Friday night after his motorcycle collided with a semi-trailer on Ind. 2 near the entrance ramp to Interstate 65, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
Martinez said Steven Niles was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Ind. 2 about 9 p.m. when the motorcycle came into contact with the left front of the westbound truck, sending the motorcycle onto the shoulder and into a guardrail.
Niles was seriously injured when he was thrown from the motorcycle over the guardrail. Several motorists stopped and attended to Niles until an ambulance arrived to transport him to Franciscan Health Crown Point, Martinez said.
Niles died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the Lake County coroner.
Martinez said the cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
— Dan Carden, The Times
Cops: Pickup truck
hits vehicle, crashes
into Hammond home
HAMMOND — A pickup truck crashed into a house in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood Monday evening causing damage to the front of the home and flipping the truck on its side.
A witness said the truck initially struck another vehicle on Tennessee Avenue around 6 p.m. and somehow veered into the adjacent neighborhood, striking the house at 6838 Ohio Ave. and coming to rest on its side.
Additional details about the crash, and information on the condition of the driver and the occupants of the home, were not immediately available from Hammond Police.
— Dan Carden, The Times
Funeral planned for
southern Indiana
state Rep. Davisson
INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services have been set for a state legislator from southern Indiana who died over the weekend.
Republican Rep. Steve Davisson of Salem died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, according to the Indiana House speaker's office. Davisson was 63.
Davisson was a pharmacist who was first elected to the Indiana House in 2010 and represented a district that included all of Washington County and parts of Clark, Jackson and Orange counties.
Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said Davisson "lived an extraordinary life of love, courage and service."
"He lived his life full of love and optimism, which made him such a blessing to know," Huston said. "Steve will be greatly missed by me and everyone who had the privilege to know him."
Davisson's funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Salem Church of the Nazarene, according to Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home in Salem.
Gov. Eric Holcomb called Davisson a "model citizen legislator."
"His ability to take on tough and complex issues with common sense and that famous smile was a gift from above," Holcomb said in a statement.
Davisson and his wife, Michelle, had five children and several grandchildren.
— AP