Police: Man fatally
shot in Lansing
on Saturday night
LANSING — A man was fatally shot this weekend, police said.
The Lansing Police Department dispatched officers to the 17500 block of Walter Street at about 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Someone had phoned in a report of shots fired.
"Upon arrival, they located a male subject, from Lansing, with gunshot wounds to the body," said Det. Lt. Scott Bailey with the Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. "Lansing Paramedics treated and transported the male to Munster Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."
Lansing Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators recovered evidence from the scene of the fatal shooting.
The Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the homicide along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or what happened is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Whiting council
OKs issuing of
sewage bonds
WHITING — The City Council has unanimously approved on second reading an ordinance that will allow the city to issue environmental facilities revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $85 million.
The ordinance is expected to be considered on third and final reading on Tuesday.
The ordinance authorizes the issuance and sale of the bonds to finance the acquisition, construction and installation of sewage facilities at the BP Whiting Refinery.
City Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said Indiana state statute gives municipalities the authority to issue such bonds as a way to finance industrial pollution control and prevention projects.
"The process allows for tax-exempt bonds to be sold and the proceeds to be used for those projects, some of which may be mandatory to comply with certain environmental regulations," Sarvanidis said.
Sarvanidis said the program is beneficial to both parties because it provides favorable financing for BP and generates revenue for the city.
"These are limited obligation bonds and cannot constitute any debt or liability on the bonds to the city, whatsoever," Sarvanidis said.
-- Paul Czapkowicz, The Times