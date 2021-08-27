Police to set up
impaired driving
checkpoints
The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership announced it will set up checkpoints throughout the county this weekend to catch impaired drivers and convince others to refrain from taking the wheel in the first place.
Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said part of the purpose of the program is to publicize the checkpoints in advance, an effort to “persuade people to choose a designated driver, call a cab or arrange for another way home.”
Russo said the checkpoints are also intended to reduce crashes “through education and prevention.”
The checkpoints will be in place beginning today.
— Andy Viano, The Times
Man dies after
vehicle veers off
roadway, crashes
into embankment
A man died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle veered off the roadway, careened through a farm field and crashed into an embankment in rural Newton County.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on County Road 200 South, just east of Meridian Road, northeast of Morocco. Initial reports indicated the vehicle had traveled off the road and tipped onto its side.
Capt. Shannon Cothran said a preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle struck an “earth embankment” after traversing the farm field and came to rest in a wooded area. Deputies located a deceased man inside the vehicle. No one else was located in the crash area.
The dead man has not been positively identified, Cothran said.
— Andy Viano, The Times
Cops: Man was
driving naked,
masturbating
HOBART — A Crown Point faces charges after he was seen masturbating and driving naked on U.S. 30, police said.
On Tuesday afternoon a female driver in a semitrailer was heading east on U.S. 30 from Colorado Street when she saw a naked man driving while masturbating, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.
The woman told police it appeared the man was waving his hands at her also, as if he was trying to get her attention. She snapped photos of the naked man in his car and his license plate to give to police.
Further investigation of the photos revealed that the vehicle owner was Robert Staehlin, 42, of Crown Point, Gonzales said.
Once contacted by a detective, Staehlin confirmed that he was the vehicle owner and that he was driving near U.S. 30 and Colorado Street at the same time the woman said the incident happened, police reported.
Staehlin allegedly told police that he was masturbating while talking to a woman on a smartphone app as he drove home.
Staehlin faces a charge of public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor, and a warrant will be issued for his arrest, according to Hobart City Court records.
The Hobart Police Department encouraged individuals to call 911 if they see someone committing acts of public indecency.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times