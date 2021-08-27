The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on County Road 200 South, just east of Meridian Road, northeast of Morocco. Initial reports indicated the vehicle had traveled off the road and tipped onto its side.

Capt. Shannon Cothran said a preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle struck an “earth embankment” after traversing the farm field and came to rest in a wooded area. Deputies located a deceased man inside the vehicle. No one else was located in the crash area.

The dead man has not been positively identified, Cothran said.

— Andy Viano, The Times

Cops: Man was

driving naked,

masturbating

HOBART — A Crown Point faces charges after he was seen masturbating and driving naked on U.S. 30, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon a female driver in a semitrailer was heading east on U.S. 30 from Colorado Street when she saw a naked man driving while masturbating, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.