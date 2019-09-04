School to conduct
safety evacuation drill
with county police
Washington Township High School will hold a school safety evacuation drill in partnership with the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.
The drill will take place Thursday and an Emergency Response Team vehicle will be parked in front of the high school during the drill, Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin Falls said. The drill should take about 15 minutes.
During this time, classrooms will be evacuated by team members and they will direct students to the softball field where the drill will end.
Washington Township Middle School students will not participate in the evacuation and will instead follow lock out procedures during the drill, meaning they will remain in classrooms and teachers will conduct class as usual.
Police said several safety checks will be performed to ensure no live ammunition is included in the drill. — Anna Ortiz, The Times
-----
Police to conduct
OWI checkpoint
in Gary
GARY — Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this weekend to crackdown on impaired driving.
People are encouraged to plan ahead by using a ride share service or having a designated driver in place.
"Over 10,000 people are killed nationwide every year due to impaired driving. Don’t allow yourself or someone you love to become a statistic," Lt. Dawn Westerfield said in a news release Thursday. "Sober driving is the only safe driving!"
Drivers who are waved into the checkpoint should expect minimal delays and are asked to have their license and vehicle registration in hand. Olivia Heersink, The Times
-----
5 arrested for
OWI in 'Drive Sober'
campaign, police say
MERRILLVILLE — Five people were arrested for OWI as part of the national 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign, police say.
Another 47 people were issued various traffic citations during the 25-day period throughout the town, Merrillville police said. Twelve people received a warning.
"Highly visible, data-driven traffic enforcement has been proved to deter impaired driving," Cmdr. Kurt Horvath said. "Our commitment to enforcing the law and saving lives throughout the year."
Police said the campaign is funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. — Olivia Heersink, The Times