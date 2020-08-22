 Skip to main content
Briefs

Two men wounded

in Gary shootings

GARY — Two men were wounded in separate shootings reported Wednesday to police, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police talked to a 48-year-old Gary man about 2 p.m. after he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right thigh and sought treatment at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, police said.

The man told police he was shot on Gary's west side, but declined to provide further information. Police did not locate a crime scene in the area where the man claimed he'd been shot, Westerfield said.

About 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Durbin Street for a report of shots fired into a residence.

Officers found a 28-year-old Gary man who had been shot in the left while seated in a bedroom, Westerfield. 

A witness told police an older-model Chevrolet pulled up in front of the home before the gunfire, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.

- Lauren Cross, The Times

LaPorte man killed

in two-vehicle crash

LAPORTE — A 58-year-old LaPorte man was killed Thursday after failing to stop for a stop sign and driving into the path of a semi-trailer truck, according to LaPorte County police.

The deceased was identified by police as David Voltz.

Police said Voltz was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer south on County Road 150 West shortly before 9 a.m. when he passed through a stop sign and was struck by the truck traveling east on County Road 400 South in rural Scipio Township.

Voltz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who is also from LaPorte, suffered an upper body injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Toxicology results are pending, but police do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

- Bob Kasarda, The Times

Cops investigating

fatal hit-and-run

GARY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Friday morning and killed a 57-year-old man from Gary. 

Gary police were dispatched at 4:13 a.m. Friday to the area of Fourth Avenue and Porter Street, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. 

Westerfield said medics were treating the victim when officers arrived. 

The victim was later declared deceased at the hospital, and the vehicle in question was not on scene and has not been located, she said. 

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 

- Lauren Cross, The Times

