in two-vehicle crash

LAPORTE — A 58-year-old LaPorte man was killed Thursday after failing to stop for a stop sign and driving into the path of a semi-trailer truck, according to LaPorte County police.

The deceased was identified by police as David Voltz.

Police said Voltz was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer south on County Road 150 West shortly before 9 a.m. when he passed through a stop sign and was struck by the truck traveling east on County Road 400 South in rural Scipio Township.

Voltz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who is also from LaPorte, suffered an upper body injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Toxicology results are pending, but police do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

- Bob Kasarda, The Times

Cops investigating

fatal hit-and-run

GARY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Friday morning and killed a 57-year-old man from Gary.