2 hospitalized
after being shot
while driving
EAST CHICAGO — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on Cline Avenue on Sunday night that injured two Gary women as they were driving down the roadway.
According to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., an 18-year-old driver and her 26-year-old passenger, both from Gary, were piloting a Jeep Compass southbound on Cline Avenue near Michigan Avenue a little before 6 p.m. when witnesses reported a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire on the Jeep.
The two women were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. No status was given on a second passenger inside the Jeep.
The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the incident.
— Andy Viano, The Times
Cops: Man beaten
after meeting
another man
on dating app
PORTAGE — A 25-year-old Chicago man is charged with battering a 57-year-old Portage man he met through an online dating app, police said.
Darnell Lockhart was arrested on the misdemeanor battery charged and has since booked out of the Porter County jail, records show.
The alleged victim told Portage police Saturday he met Lockhart online a few days earlier and decided to drive to Chicago to pick him up.
Upon waking up shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, Lockhart requested to be taken home and the local man refused, police said.
The purported victim said Lockhart began hitting him and then struck him in the head with a lamp, according to the incident report.
Police said they located Lockhart walking westbound on Independence near Hickory Street and he denied being involved in the altercation. He then admitted to having met the other man online and said he had to defend himself that morning when attacked by three other men at the house.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
'Substantial'
amount of drugs
seized in search,
police say
MICHIGAN CITY — Two people were arrested and a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were discovered during a search of a residence in the 500 block of Walton Avenue, police said.
Shawanda Archambeault was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants and Michigan City resident Glen Ian Howe faces felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine, and dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, according to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
Various other suspected illegal drugs, numerous illegal firearms and cash were also seized during the Aug. 6 search, police said.
LaPorte County Drug Task Force Commander Cpl. Kyle Shiparski praised the continued efforts of drug task force members as they work to make LaPorte County a safer community.
"The marked success of this unit is only made possible through its collaboration with the participating agencies," he said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times