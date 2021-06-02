Truck rolls over
along Ind. 49
in Chesterton
CHESTERTON — A semitrailer hauling an excavator overturned Tuesday morning along the southbound lanes of Ind. 49, the town reported.
The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of the Interstate 94 interchange between East Oak Road and Indian Boundary Road, the town said.
Chesterton firefighters responded and spread oil dry at the scene.
No further details were immediately available.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Cops: Man dies
after crashing
motorcycle
NEWTON COUNTY — A man died late Monday after crashing and being thrown from a motorcycle north of Mount Ayr, police said.
Wayne Cornwell, 48, of Rensselaer, the driver and sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran.
Sheriff's deputies found Cornwell after responding about 5:32 p.m. to South County Road 525 East approaching East County Road 225 South for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Cornwell was driving south on County Road 525 East when for unknown reasons he went off the road at an 'S' curve and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Police said Cornwell was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.
The Morocco Fire Department, Newton County coroner's office, Newton County EMS, Newton County 911 and Village Motors towing service assisted at the scene.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Police: Man faces
new charges after
attack on guard
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is facing four new charges including escape and strangulation after his attack left a corrections officer unconscious, authorities said.
Jackson Hatchett, 27, of Brownstown, also faces theft and criminal mischief charges stemming from the attack Monday at Schneck Medical Center, Seymour police said.
Hatchett overpowered and strangled a Jackson County correctional officer until he was unconscious, police said.
The assault on the correctional officer occurred as Hatchett was being discharged from the hospital, police said.
The correctional officer sustained multiple injuries, police said. His name hasn't been released.
After the assault, Hatchett barricaded himself in a bathroom before breaking out a window and jumping to a lower roof and entering a mechanical room, police said. He was captured moments later.
Hatchett had been in jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following an arrest early Sunday.
— AP