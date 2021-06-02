Cornwell was driving south on County Road 525 East when for unknown reasons he went off the road at an 'S' curve and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police said Cornwell was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

The Morocco Fire Department, Newton County coroner's office, Newton County EMS, Newton County 911 and Village Motors towing service assisted at the scene.

— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

Police: Man faces

new charges after

attack on guard

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is facing four new charges including escape and strangulation after his attack left a corrections officer unconscious, authorities said.

Jackson Hatchett, 27, of Brownstown, also faces theft and criminal mischief charges stemming from the attack Monday at Schneck Medical Center, Seymour police said.

Hatchett overpowered and strangled a Jackson County correctional officer until he was unconscious, police said.

The assault on the correctional officer occurred as Hatchett was being discharged from the hospital, police said.