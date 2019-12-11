Porch thieves caught
Criminal charges are pending against two men allegedly responsible for a string of thefts in the Highland and Munster area.
The men were accused of stealing packages from several porches, including one from a home in 800 the block of St. James Place in Highland on Dec. 4.
Police said a theft in Munster was captured on a Ring Doorbell and Security Camera, providing footage that quickly helped identify the pair.
Police said multiple packages were recovered during the investigation, but were no longer in the original shipping box or had the correct mailing label. Anyone whose porch was stolen from is asked to call Highland detectives at 219-838-3184 to recover stolen property.
"With the help of the community, the identities of these two subjects were provided to our detectives," Highland police said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. "We thank everyone for their help in this matter!"
—Olivia Heersink, The Times
Valpo police seek help identifying Menards theft suspect
VALPARAISO — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from Menards on Friday
The theft occurred about 11:15 a.m. at the store, 351 Silhavy Road. The man in the photos selected merchandise, concealed it and exited the store without paying, according to Valparaiso police.
Police ask anyone with information about the individual in the photos to contact Detective Eric Pickford at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to police by texting TIP411 (847-411) and entering "Valpo" in the message field .
Police ask tipsters to use the word "Tool" in the first line of the message to identify the case.
—Lauren Cross, The Times
2 men charged in Subway armed robbery
LANSING — Two men were charged Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery at a Subway on Torrence Avenue.
Wanya Webb, 20, and Anthony Owens, 21, both of Chicago, were arrested Monday at a home in the 2800 block of 179th Street, where they fled after the incident. Lansing police said the men were found there with help from a Hammond K-9 unit.
Officers established a perimeter and "negotiated the surrender of two suspects."
Police said Webb and Owens entered the Subway, guns in hand, about 6:15 p.m. and took an undetermined amount of money before taking off on foot. Weapons and a cash drawer were recovered from the 179th Street home.
—Olivia Heersink, The Times