Lake Co. to conduct
sobriety checkpoints
The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership will conduct various sobriety checkpoints this weekend to crackdown on impaired driving, starting Friday.
Officials said drivers can expect short delays of 2 minutes or less if waved into a checkpoint area.
"The goal of this initiative is to reduce crashes associated with impaired driving through education and prevention," said Lt. Ronald Russo, the Lake County TSP coordinator. "Publicizing these events will hopefully persuade people to choose to designate a driver, call a cab or arrange for another way home without getting behind the wheel intoxicated."
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Police: Man suffers
fatal gunshot wound
to the groin
MICHIGAN CITY — A 29-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the groin in a homicide late Monday, police say.
Officers found Maurice Goldman lying on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of Salem Court about 10:45 p.m. Medics performed CPR and transported him to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where he later died.
"The family of Mr. Goldman has been notified of this unfortunate incident," Sgt. Chris Yagelski said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released as the case unfolds."
Other agencies involved include the LaPorte County HIDTA Drug Task Force.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Cooney or Cpl. Tim Baker at 219-874-3221, ext. 1083 or 1075.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
1 airlifted after
Ind. 49 crash
WASHINGTON TWP. — One driver was airlifted to an area hospital after a collision involving three vehicles halted both north and southbound traffic on Indiana 49 near Burlington Beach Road Tuesday.
A box truck, car and semitrailer were all traveling southbound when they collided. It is unclear in what order the vehicles struck each other. An investigation is ongoing, Porter County sheriff's PIO Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
One person was flown by Lutheran Air. It is unclear which vehicle the person was in, McFalls said.
— Emily Schnipke, The Times