Coroner faces drug charges

VINCENNES — A southwestern Indiana coroner is facing official misconduct and drug charges from a nearly yearlong investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan was arrested Wednesday night at her Vincennes home, where detectives serving a search warrant found methamphetamine and fentanyl, police said Thursday. The 40-year-old was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail, where she posted bond and was released.

State police say Donovan has been charged with one count each of official misconduct, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, all felony charges.

— AP

DNA tests ID slain Chicagoan

JOLIET, Ill. — Authorities say the remains of a man found shot several times and sealed in a crate discovered in 1980 at a suburban Chicago power plant have been identified as those of a long-missing Chicago man.

The remains were identified as Webster Fisher by a Texas-based company that specializes in forensic DNA sequencing, the Will County coroner's office announced Wednesday.

Deputy Coroner Joe Piper says the Chicago man would have been 29 when his decomposing body was found in July 1980 in a wooden crate among debris pulled from a canal at the Lockport Locks power plant in Will County.

An autopsy showed that the man had been shot several times, but he could not be identified in the early 1980s.

— AP

85-year term in girlfriend's death

COLUMBUS — A southern Indiana man has been sentenced in the death of his 37-year-old live-in girlfriend whose remains were found in a shallow grave.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Patrick Doyle, 40, to serve 85 years in prison, Bartholomew County Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay announced. Heather Ann Steuver was slain in 2021. Police have said her remains were found near Columbus, south of Indianapolis.

An autopsy revealed that she died of blunt-force trauma to her head. Holden-Kay says Doyle was sentenced to 65 years for murder and an additional 20 years as an habitual offender. A jury convicted him Feb. 17.

— AP

Man injured in police pursuit

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An Illinois man suffered life-threatening injuries when he leaped onto the hood of a car and was eventually run over during a police pursuit.

The Lake County sheriff's office said a deputy spotted two vehicles leaving a Beach Bark business around 1:30 a.m. Monday. A 19-year-old man from Waukegan was clinging to the hood of one of the vehicles and waved at the deputy for help. The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Winthrop Harbor, fled.

During the pursuit, the second vehicle pulled alongside, causing the driver to swerve and stop abruptly. The man on the hood fell off and the driver ran him over before fleeing again. Deputies eventually stopped the car using spike strips.

— AP