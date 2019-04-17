Indiana Senate backs
felony charge if
doctors misuse sperm
INDIANAPOLIS — The case of an Indiana fertility doctor using his own sperm to impregnate perhaps dozens of women has led to state legislators voting to make such actions a felony crime.
The Indiana Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill allowing felony charges in cases of deception involving human sperm, eggs or embryos.
Some men and women whose mothers were unknowingly impregnated by Dr. Donald Cline in the 1970s and 1980s spoke out for the bill after prosecutors said no state law explicitly prohibited such actions. Cline received a one-year suspended sentence on charges of lying to investigators and surrendered his medical license.
Bill advocates say DNA tests show Cline likely fathered at least 46 children born to his patients.
The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration. — AP
No foul play in
death of youth
whose body
found in Ohio River
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says no foul play is suspected in the death of a 17-year-old male whose body was recovered from the Ohio River.
The body was found Friday evening near where Silver Creek empties into the river at New Albany.
The News and Tribune reports an autopsy was performed Monday in Floyd County. Conservation officer Jim Shreck says a cause of death hasn't been determined, but the body is that of a youth missing from nearby Louisville, Kentucky. He was unable to release the youth's name. — AP
