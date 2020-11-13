Police: 2 men
HAMMOND — Three people carjacked two men at gunpoint within minutes of each other Wednesday night and fled west on Interstate 80/94, police said.
A man was removing items from his trunk about 5 p.m. in the 7400 block of Magoun Avenue when three younger males approached him, pointed a gun at him and took his car, wallet and cellphone, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
While the man spoke with 911 dispatchers, another call came in about a carjacking at a gas station in the 7300 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.
The same three males pointed a gun at a man at a gas pump and took the man’s car and cellphone, Kellogg said.
The males, who were driving the two stolen cars and a third vehicle, were last seen traveling west on the Borman Expressway, police said.
Description of the vehicles were not released.
Anyone with information about the carjackings is asked to call Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
GRIFFITH — Griffith Middle/High School was evacuated after a fire alarm was activated early Thursday afternoon, school officials said.
Principal Christine Brenner sent a message to parents and guardians about 12:30 p.m., saying all students were moved out of the building safely and the town's fire department remained at the school.
Students were being relocated to Beiriger Elementary School in the meantime, Brenner said.
"We will NOT be releasing ANY students at this time. We will update as soon as we have more information," Brenner wrote.
Firefighters were dispatched to the school about 12:10 p.m. Thursday for an activated fire alarm. By about 12:30 p.m., they had not discovered an active fire and were still working to discover the source of possible smoke, Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
PORTER — A prescribed fire at Indiana Dunes National Park originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon was canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Park staff had planned to start a fire about 11 a.m. at the Mnoke Prairie in Porter, said Micah Bell, fire prevention and education technician with the park.
The fire would have been the second in a series of four prescribed burns in the fall.
It is not yet clear what date the burn will be rescheduled for.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
