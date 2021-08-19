Police investigating
double murder
FRANKFORT — Police investigating the fatal shootings of a woman and her granddaughter outside a central Indiana automotive seating plant searched the home Thursday of a co-worker suspected in the killings.
Officers searched Gary Ferrell II’s Frankfort home following the double slaying outside NHK Seating of America during a shift change Wednesday night. A shed and detached garage were also searched.
About 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were seen carrying what appeared to be two cases for rifles or shotguns and a smaller case resembling ones used for handguns, the Journal & Courier reported.
Ferrell, 26, is suspected of killing co-workers Promise Mays, 21, and her grandmother, Pamela Sled, 62, both of nearby Rossville, in the plant's parking lot as they arrived about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday for their evening shifts, Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said.
Ferrell had not yet been charged as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to online court records. He was being held at the Clinton County Jail. Co-workers identified him as the shooter, Kelly said.
After the shooting, police said Ferrell, who had worked the day shift, fled in a car. A high-speed police chase followed before Ferrell crashed in a construction zone and was arrested.
Clinton County officials did not immediately respond Thursday to questions about when Ferrell might be charged and what his alleged motive might have been.
— AP
Young girl found dead
in rural Starke County
PLYMOUTH — An 11-month-old northern Indiana girl who had been reported missing was found dead in a wooded area after a man who had agreed to babysit the toddler for a few days led authorities to her body, a prosecutor said Thursday.
Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman Jr. said that man, Justin Miller, 37, would be formally charged Thursday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. His initial hearing is expected Friday.
Chipman said Mercedes Lain's body was found after 9 p.m. Wednesday in a densely wooded area of Starke County near the Marshall County line after Miller led officers to the site.
Chipman said the girl’s father, Kenny Lain, left Mercedes with Miller on Friday at a Plymouth motel to babysit for the weekend so he and the girl's mother, Tiffany Coburn. could have “a few days break from their child."
But after Miller did not bring the toddler back as planned on Sunday her parents reported her missing to police, he said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Miller told police Wednesday that he woke up on Saturday at a residence in Mishawaka and found the child dead. He told police he then moved her body to the wooded area in adjacent Starke County.
— AP
Dead black bear
discovered in
Elkhart County
BRISTOL — State wildlife officials are investigating after a black bear was found dead in far northern Indiana in one of only a handful of confirmed instances of the mammal in the state since the late 19th century.
Indiana Department of Natural Resource officials notified about the bear found its carcass Wednesday morning along S.R. 15 in the Elkhart County town of Bristol, near the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road, said Brad Westrich, a DNR mammologist.
He said a necropsy would be performed to investigate how the bear died and provide other information on its condition, The Elkhart Truth reported. The bear was in an advanced state of decomposition when it was found at the site a few miles south of the Michigan border. Westrich said.
Black bears are rarely seen in Indiana. Westrich said there have been only a handful of confirmed bear sightings in Indiana since 1871, with this being just the fifth confirmed instance of the species in the state.
The most recent sighting was in June in southwestern Indiana. In 2015, a black bear was confirmed wandering through northern Indiana between Michigan City and South Bend.
— AP