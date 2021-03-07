Claus was extradited from Indiana and jailed on Feb. 25. He was released on bond, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Claus taught at the Indiana School for the Deaf from 2013 until last month.

Attorney Troy Wisehart said his client is innocent.

His arraignment was set for March 30.

Indiana School for the Deaf Superintendent David Geeslin notified staff last month, according to WRTV.

— AP

Acting U.S. attorney for

central Illinois named

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A retired Army lieutenant colonel and top prosecutor in the U.S. attorney's office in central Illinois has been named acting U.S. attorney.

Douglas J. Quivey began work last week after the resignation in February of John Milhiser, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Quivey was named first assistant U.S. attorney for the 46-county central district in January 2019. From 2014 to 2018, he was assistant federal public defender for the district after nearly a decade in private practice.