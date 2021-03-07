Speedway mass site
vaccinates 8,000
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the first two days of a vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, state health officials announced Sunday.
The state's first mass vaccination clinic runs four days through Monday and all appointments have been booked. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb received a shot at the site on Friday.
Overall, nearly 700,000 people in Indiana are fully vaccinated. More than 1.1 million first doses have been administered.
Other vaccination clinics are scheduled for later this month including at the University of Notre Dame, Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and in Gary.
— AP
Teacher fired after
sex abuse charges
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana School for the Deaf has fired a 42-year-old teacher after he was charged in Ohio with felony sexual misconduct charges involving a student in 2005.
Jerry R. Claus was charged last month in Ohio's Erie County for allegations involving a 13-year-old girl in Ohio, according to WRTV-TV.
Claus was extradited from Indiana and jailed on Feb. 25. He was released on bond, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
Claus taught at the Indiana School for the Deaf from 2013 until last month.
Attorney Troy Wisehart said his client is innocent.
His arraignment was set for March 30.
Indiana School for the Deaf Superintendent David Geeslin notified staff last month, according to WRTV.
— AP
Acting U.S. attorney for
central Illinois named
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A retired Army lieutenant colonel and top prosecutor in the U.S. attorney's office in central Illinois has been named acting U.S. attorney.
Douglas J. Quivey began work last week after the resignation in February of John Milhiser, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.
Quivey was named first assistant U.S. attorney for the 46-county central district in January 2019. From 2014 to 2018, he was assistant federal public defender for the district after nearly a decade in private practice.
In 2010, Quivey retired as a lieutenant colonel after 26 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve.
The Charleston, Illinois native earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Illinois University and a law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law.
It's common for an incoming president to name new U.S. attorneys. But two central Illinois congressmen, Republicans Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis, asked President Joe Biden's administration to keep Milhiser on until his replacement was confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Trump nominated the former Sangamon County state's attorney in the fall of 2018.
— AP