Push to raise
state smoking
age to 21
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana legislative panel is recommending that Indiana's legal age for buying cigarettes be raised from 18 to 21.
The Legislature's public health study committee approved the recommendation this past week after hearing testimony recently on the change that has failed to advance among lawmakers for several years. The Journal Gazette reports the proposed age change would cover both traditional and electronic cigarettes.
Committee chairman Sen. Ed Charbonneau of Valparaiso says he doesn't expect action until at least the 2021 legislative session when a new state budget is considered because Indiana cigarette tax revenue could decline with the change.
Sen. Vaneta Becker of Evansville countered that the state might see a loss in tax revenue initially but will save on long-term health expenses.
— Associated Press
Park's fire
tower opens
after decades
SPENCER — A fire tower that commands spectacular views of a southern Indiana forest has reopened decades after it was shuttered.
The 86-foot-tall (26.2-meter-tall) tower in McCormick's Creek State Park was closed 30 years ago after being judged unsafe. But it reopened to climbers Wednesday following a renovation paid for by park supporters who raised more than $100,000.
Visitors can now hike to the tower and climb 105 steps to an enclosed cab to take in the impressive forest views.
The Herald-Times reports that the tower was built in 1935 in the park near the town of Spencer by members of the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps.
The tower is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Bloomington. It's one of 12 fire towers still standing in Indiana's state parks and forests.
— Associated Press
I-80 corridor
to be more
eco-friendly
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois is receiving federal money to help build infrastructure for alternative-fuel vehicles along Interstate 80.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says the grant is part of an effort to create an alternative-fuel corridor that supports electric vehicles and vehicles that run on natural gas. It will span six states, from New Jersey to the Iowa-Nebraska border.
The $70,000 in federal funds will be combined with $10,000 each from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The money will be used to identify gaps along Interstate 80 where fueling and charging facilities aren't available, and to provide those options.
Omer Osman is the acting secretary of IDOT. He says "these improvements will help make interstate travel on alternative fuel a reality" and make travel more environmentally friendly.
— Associated Press