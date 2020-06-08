BMV walk-in
service to
resume June 15
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is resuming walk-in service beginning June 15 at all of its license branch locations across the state.
In accordance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines, the agency will continue limiting the number of people in each license branch and BMV employees still will wear face masks. But appointments no longer will be required.
"We know many Hoosiers need to visit a branch in the next few weeks," BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said. "Folks will check in with our staff prior to entry to a branch and we will work to process transactions as quickly as possible without compromising service or safety."
June 30 is the last day to renew a recently expired driver's license, state identification card or vehicle registration before the BMV's usual late fees and administrative charges kick back in.
-- Dan Carden, The Times
Road work to
close I-94 lanes
in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY — Motorists traveling around Michigan City on Interstate 94 this summer should watch for road construction and be prepared for traffic delays.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing the far right lane and shoulder of both eastbound and westbound I-94 between mile marker 34 (U.S. 421) and mile marker 40 (U.S. 20/35) to complete a bridge deck overlay and other roadside improvements.
The lanes are expected to be blocked off beginning late Monday or early Tuesday and remain closed to traffic though mid-July.
Construction work then will shift to the two inside lanes in each direction.
-- Dan Carden, The Times
Crash sends
INDOT worker
to hospital
CHICAGO – A Gary man was cited on traffic violations after he crashed into Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles, sending one worker to the hospital, police said.
Joseph E. Mcclendon-Brough, 20, was driving early Sunday on Interstate 94 when he crashed into two maintenance trucks, Illinois State Police said.
Police responded after 1:20 a.m. Sunday to I-94 near 31st Street for a report of a crash involving IDOT maintenance vehicles.
The trucks were blocking the exit ramp to 31st Street when Mcclendon-Brough, driving a black Chevy north on the interstate, failed to yield and struck the rears of two trucks.
Mcclendon-Brough was cited on operating an uninsured vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device, improper passing emergency vehicle, improper passing emergency vehicle causing injury to another, and improper passing emergency vehicle causing property damage to another.
-- Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!