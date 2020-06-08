The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing the far right lane and shoulder of both eastbound and westbound I-94 between mile marker 34 (U.S. 421) and mile marker 40 (U.S. 20/35) to complete a bridge deck overlay and other roadside improvements.

The lanes are expected to be blocked off beginning late Monday or early Tuesday and remain closed to traffic though mid-July.

Construction work then will shift to the two inside lanes in each direction.

-- Dan Carden, The Times

Crash sends

INDOT worker

to hospital

CHICAGO – A Gary man was cited on traffic violations after he crashed into Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles, sending one worker to the hospital, police said.

Joseph E. Mcclendon-Brough, 20, was driving early Sunday on Interstate 94 when he crashed into two maintenance trucks, Illinois State Police said.

Police responded after 1:20 a.m. Sunday to I-94 near 31st Street for a report of a crash involving IDOT maintenance vehicles.