Hobart man, 69, dies in car crash

A Hobart man was killed in a car crash Friday in Porter County.

Alfred Norwood, 69, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The crash took place Friday night at the intersection of State Road 130 and County Road 600 North in unincorporated Portage, just east of County Line Road in the vicinity of County Line Orchard and the Duck Creek Golf Course.

Natalia Derevyanny, director of communications from the Cook County Bureau of Administration, said the cause of death was multiple injuries from a motor vehicle collision, and the manner of death was an accident.

Norwood was taken to a hospital in Cook County to be treated after the crash. He was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. Friday, the coroner said.

— Joseph S. Pete, The Times

2 men killed in Hammond crash

Two people were killed in a car crash Sunday in north Hammond.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office dispatched Medicolegal Death Investigators at 4 a.m. to a reported motor vehicle fatality at 1105 Gostlin St., which is near the Indiana Toll Road.

"Family was on scene for one of the decedents, and notification and identification was made," the coroner's office said in a news release. "Family for the second decedent was notified, and identification was made with the investigator."

Diego Villa, 18, of East Chicago was pronounced dead at 5 a.m., according to a news release.

Fernando Soto, 18, of East Chicago was pronounced dead at 5:01 a.m.

The coroner said the cause of death was preliminarily multiple blunt-force injuries, and the manner of death was pending an autopsy, which is slated for Monday.

Hammond Police and Fire departments responded to the accident.

— Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Truck winds up in creek, driver hurt

CROWN POINT — A driver in a pickup was left injured after crashing into a creek Saturday near Indiana Avenue and Greenview Place, Crown Point Fire Rescue Asst. Chief Ryan Cusack said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash, Cusack said. The pickup went off the road and ended up in a drainage ditch, although officials are unsure how it happened. The vehicle's transmission was damaged during the crash and fluid leaked into the drainage ditch.

Fire officials put down booms, which are absorbent material that float on the surface of the water, to collect the oil from the transmission. The Lake County Hazmat Team was dispatched to assist.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries considered to be not life-threatening, Cusack said.

Cusack said crews were on scene for about two hours.

— Lizzie Kaboski, The Times

Pharmacy tech track set at Ivy

CROWN POINT — Ivy Tech Community College Lake County is launching a pharmacy technician certificate program beginning in August.

Classes begin in August at the Crown Point location, Ivy Tech said. The program plans to include such courses as medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, customer service, pharmacy tech concepts and a seminar course. The program will seek to give students clinical hands-on practice in health care settings, with a combination of classroom and time in the lab.

— William Skipworth, The Times