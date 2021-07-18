Police: Man dies
from multiple
gunshot wounds
HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner pronounced a 33-year-old Chicago man dead early Saturday after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Thomas Hill was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m. at Community Hospital in Munster. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.
Hill was involved in an unspecified incident at 173rd Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond's Woodmar section. Hammond authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
— Kale Wilk, The Times
Silver Alert
canceled for
missing man
DYER — A silver alert has been canceled for a 60-year-old Dyer man who was feared to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.
On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Police announced the cancellation for Gregory Hetrick, who had been previously reported missing since Wednesday.
Dyer police asked the public's assistance in locating the man when the silver alert was announced Friday morning.
The Dyer Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
4 juveniles
charged with
poaching deer
PRINCETON, Ind. — Indiana prosecutors have charged four juveniles from southeastern Illinois with allegedly torturing and poaching more than 20 wild deer in the two states.
After an investigation by Indiana conservation officers, the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office recently charged four juveniles from Mount Carmel, Illinois, with committing a combined 119 wildlife violations in Indiana and Illinois over a 2-year span.
Illinois conservation officers also investigated the alleged poaching in Mount Carmel, Illinois, and Gibson County, Indiana, starting in January. The investigations in the two states found that the juveniles illegally killed more than 20 deer in both states during the 2019, 2020, and 2021 deer seasons, officials said in a news release.
Prosecutors allege that multiple deer were shot from trucks, shot with the aid of spotlights at night, and intentionally run over with vehicles, and then stabbed or kicked to death.
The juveniles faces misdemeanor charges and violations that include: torture or mutilation of a vertebrate animal, use of artificial light to take deer, hunting without landowner consent and criminal trespassing.
— AP