Drunk driver

arrested in Portage

PORTAGE — A driver, who nearly crashed head-on into a fully marked police car, was found to be nearly twice the legal limit for drinking and driving, Portage police say.

An officer said he was travelling eastbound on Clem Road around 12:23 a.m. Friday when near U.S. 20, a black westbound vehicle began driving in the eastbound lane aimed toward his patrol vehicle.

"I stopped my vehicle in the roadway to avoid a potential collision," the officer wrote in the incident report.

The other driver, later identified as Derek Croy, 33, of Lake Station, corrected himself and returned to the westbound lane just 50 feet in front of the police vehicle, the officer said.

After the officer stopped the vehicle, he found Croy smoking a freshly lit cigarette and with watery eyes. Croy confirmed he was returning from an area bar and said he had consumed a few beers and a shot of alcohol.

His blood alcohol concentration was found to be .132 or nearly twice the legal limit for driving of .08, police said.

Croy was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several criminal counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, the arrest report says.

--Bob Kasarda, The Times

Young man shot

in front yard, dies

SAUK VILLAGE — A 19-year-old Sauk Village man was shot to death late Sunday in the front yard of his home, Police Chief Malcolm White said.

The deceased was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Pierre D. Boozer Jr.

Police said they responded around 11:24 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of 223rd Street.

"Responding officers discovered an unresponsive, 19-year-old gunshot victim in the front yard of the victim's residence," White said. "The victim was pronounced dead at the scene."

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Sauk Village detectives in investigating the shooting death, according to White.

"This appears to be a targeted incident," he said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Sauk Village Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 708-475-3679.

--Bob Kasarda, The Times

Man arrested in

MC for nudity

A 40-year-old Michigan City man was arrested after allegedly knocking on the door of a home while nude Tuesday night and then fleeing into a nearby wooded area, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported.

Geoffrey D. Manthey, who told responding officers he was attempting to locate his cellular telephone, was taken into custody and faces a charge of public nudity, according to police.

Police said they were called out shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the Indiana Dunes National Park Pinhook Bog property for a report of a nude man in the area.

A nearby resident was the one complaining of Manthey showing up nude and then fleeing toward the park property.

Officers reported hearing a man's voice coming from a nearby wooded area and located Manthey still nude.

Pinhook Bog spans approximately 580 acres and is located along Wozniak Road in rural Coolspring Township, police said.

--Bob Kasarda, The Times