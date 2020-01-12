Cops: Man with
knife demands
money from
Dollar General
HAMMOND — Police are investigating after a man allegedly entered a Dollar General store, displayed a knife and demanded money late Friday.
Witnesses said a black male that appeared to be in his 20s entered the store at 2619 169th St., showed a knife and demanded money, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. It is unknown at this time if he took any money, Kellogg said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-852-2906.
— Times Staff
Storm prompts
1,000 flight
cancellations
CHICAGO — A winter storm threatening the Chicago area with ice and snow prompted the cancellation of about 1,000 flights Saturday at Chicago's two main airports.
The Chicago Department of Aviation's online flight-tracking website showed that as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday about 950 flight cancellations were reported at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and more than 50 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport.
Delays at O'Hare and Midway were averaging around 15 minutes, the department said.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, flood watch and lakeshore flood warning for the Chicago metropolitan area for Saturday.
The weather service said rain, possibly mixed with snow, freezing rain and sleet was expected through Saturday afternoon before changing over to snow and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain.
— AP
Officer hurt in
student melee
ready to return
PARKER CITY, Ind. — A school resource officer who was seriously injured when he tried to break up a fight among junior high school students in eastern Indiana is ready to return to work after a lengthy recuperation.
Craig Knuckles hopes to return to work sometime after a Monday doctor's appointment. The 35-year-old has been gone from Monroe Central Schools for three weeks, including a hospital stay of several days.
"It's been a long three weeks," he told The Star Press. "But my job is to protect those students/staff. I'd put myself in harm's way every time."
Knuckles, who's also a part-time police officer in Albany, suffered a chipped bone in his wrist, a severe concussion, pancreatic trauma, headaches and severe pain when he was attacked by two students on Dec. 18.
He had stepped between three students — two girls and a boy — to stop an escalating fight when the two girls allegedly attacked him, said Superintendent Adrian Moulton. Knuckles was struck from behind by one of the girls as he was escorting the boy from the gym and trying to protect him from the girls, Moulton said.
— AP