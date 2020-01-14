Valpo attorney chosen
to serve as new
county magistrate
VALPARAISO — Local attorney Ana Osan has been chosen by the county's judges to fill the vacant magistrate seat for Porter Superior Court 1.
Osan replaces Mary DeBoer, who was chosen by the governor recently to replace Mary Harper as Porter County circuit court judge, according to a news release from the Porter County courts.
Osan's private practice has centered around family and juvenile law, and she has served as a deputy public defender in the Porter County Juvenile Court.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Indiana police arrest
man driving pickup,
missing 1 tire
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who drove his pickup truck for several miles along Interstate 70 without one of its front tires was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report a shower of sparks coming from the truck.
The motorist who spotted the pickup with bare metal grinding into the pavement late Sunday followed it until state troopers caught up with the truck, State Police Sgt. John Perrine told The Indianapolis Star.
He said the motorist reported that "sparks were flying everywhere" from a pickup truck with a missing front tire. Perrine said the pickup traveled about three or four miles before officers stopped it in Indianapolis.
The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and operating without a license, Perrine said.
— Associated Press
Chicago aldermen reject
settlement with Laquan
McDonald witness
CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen have rejected a proposed $125,000 legal settlement for a woman who witnessed the fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white Chicago police officer.
Some aldermen on Monday questioned why the city should pay Alma Benitez, who filed a federal lawsuit in 2016 alleging investigators tried to pressure her into changing her account of the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported. She agreed on an undisclosed settlement with the city in November.
Benitez was in a fast-food drive-thru lane in 2014 when she said she saw police surround and shoot McDonald.
Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack called for the committee to vote against the proposal, saying afterward that there wasn’t enough support to pass it.
Benitez’s lawsuit could now proceed to trial or the city could settle with her for $100,000 or less, an amount that does not require City Council approval.
A jury found former officer Jason Van Dyke guilty in October 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in McDonald's shooting. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
— Associated Press