Deputy Lake
coroner retires
CROWN POINT — After eight years, Scott Sefton has retired from the Lake County coroner's office.
Sefton, who officially retied in mid-February, said he planned on retiring this year and picked Feb. 18 as his last day.
"I've been talking about going into retirement when I turned 66, and I did so in January," Sefton said.
In his retirement, Sefton plans to volunteer with the Community Emergency Response Team, as well as Supporting Addiction Free Environments (SAFE) for Lake County.
Sefton started his career with Lake County as a bailiff in the court system, then moved on to chief deputy clerk before leaving to work with nonprofits, such as ARC Bridges, he said.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge again of working for those organizations," he said. "It's something that is dear to my heart in a lot of things."
Sefton added he also looks forward to spending time with his wife and family.
— Mary Freda, The Times
Aquarium pushes
restaurants to
reduce plastic use
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium has launched a program encouraging restaurants to reduce the use of plastic.
To take part, restaurants have to commit to study their plastic use and seek alternatives when possible. For example, they could offer to-go plastic cutlery by request. The aquarium will provide training and tips.
Roughly 22 million pounds of plastic enter the Great Lakes each year, half of which enters Lake Michigan, according to estimates calculated by the Rochester Institute of Technology. The Shedd’s program is supported by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration program.
“Through our work at Shedd Aquarium, we know that a catastrophic amount of plastic pollution winds up in our rivers, lakes and oceans and can have devastating impacts on aquatic animals, such as fish and waterfowl, not to mention us humans,” said Jaclyn Wegner, the Shedd's director of conservation action.
“Restaurants are important cornerstones and leaders in our communities, and we are eager to work with them to tackle plastic pollution.”
Those who have signed on early include the restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises and several other restaurants in the Chicago area.
Aquarium officials hope to recruit restaurants from each Chicago neighborhood.
— AP
University's
nursing school
upgrade underway
CHICAGO — The Illinois Capital Development Board has chosen an architectural firm to design a nearly $50 million makeover of portions of Chicago State University, including its nursing school.
CDB announced last week it has selected Stantec Architecture, with offices in Chicago and worldwide, for the work financed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital construction plan.
Work on Douglas Hall, which houses the nursing school and will include a nursing simulation laboratory, will total $25.8 million. There will be another $17.9 million for the college to complete maintenance work on the campus.
Chicago State is also scheduled to receive $2.8 million from the state for its Center for Solutions of Urban Population as part of the Discovery Partners Institute Initiative.
— AP