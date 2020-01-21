No one on the bus was injured, but the vehicle was forced to pull into the parking area of Porter Regional Hospital. The bus occupants were evaluated by medical officials there before being transferred to a replacement bus, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. as the bus was traveling south along Indiana 49 just north of U.S. 6, according to police. The wheels of a southbound vehicle traveling in front of the bus kicked up the reflector from the roadway, sending it through the bus windows, police said.

There were three students on the bus at the time of the incident, and some of the glass landed on two of the students, police said.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Suburban Chicago police

officer charged with

DUI after fatal crash

JOLIET, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police officer has been charged with driving under the influence after she was involved in a traffic crash in which another police officer riding with her was killed.