Detectives return to pond
where missing man’s
body was found
LAPORTE — Weeks after first discovering a homicide victim's body floating in a rural roadside pond in Liberty Township, detectives returned to the scene Monday in search of clues.
Joseph Clopton, 47, of Chicago, was found about 10 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of County Road 800 East in rural Lincoln Township — which is just south of Fish Lake.
LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen confirmed detectives returned to the pond Monday and remained there throughout the day.
He declined to detail why they were out there, other than to say it's a follow-up to the homicide investigation.
Clopton was first reported missing Dec. 19. An autopsy was performed at Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Michigan City.
— Lauren Cross, The Times
Safety device crashes through
school bus windows, students
hit with glass, police say
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A reflective roadway safety device came crashing through the windshield and side window of a Duneland School Corporation bus Tuesday morning, scattering glass on some students, according to police.
No one on the bus was injured, but the vehicle was forced to pull into the parking area of Porter Regional Hospital. The bus occupants were evaluated by medical officials there before being transferred to a replacement bus, police said.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. as the bus was traveling south along Indiana 49 just north of U.S. 6, according to police. The wheels of a southbound vehicle traveling in front of the bus kicked up the reflector from the roadway, sending it through the bus windows, police said.
There were three students on the bus at the time of the incident, and some of the glass landed on two of the students, police said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Suburban Chicago police
officer charged with
DUI after fatal crash
JOLIET, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police officer has been charged with driving under the influence after she was involved in a traffic crash in which another police officer riding with her was killed.
Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka, 35, was driving on Interstate 55 early Sunday in Will County when her vehicle slammed into the back of a truck that had been involved in a traffic collision a short time earlier.
Riding with Zilka was 33-year-old Berwyn Police Officer Charles Schauer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Illinois State Police, which is investigating the crash, said that Zilka was charged with drunken driving.
-- Associated Press