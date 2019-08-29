Cook County group
gets $6M grant to
fight youth homelessness
HILLSIDE, Ill. — A Chicago-area advocacy group will use a $6 million federal grant to fight homelessness among youths.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the grant Thursday to the Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County. It says the group will use the funds to develop a plan to prevent and to end homelessness for people under the age of 25 through partnerships, new housing and services.
The Cook County grant is among $75 million being awarded in 23 communities across the country. — AP
---------------------
Federal appeals court
upholds Chicago's
assault weapons ban
CHICAGO — A federal appeals court has upheld an assault weapons ban in Chicago and the rest of Cook County.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that guns rights advocates provided no compelling reason why the court should overturn its 2015 ruling upholding a similar ban in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
In that ruling, the court said Highland Park didn't run afoul of the Second Amendment right to bear arms because residents could still obtain other types of guns for self-defense.
Thursday's unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel rejected the argument the ban in Cook County, which includes Chicago, should be assessed differently because it has higher crime rates. — AP
---------------------
Probation agency
worker allegedly sold
clean drug screenings
SOUTH BEND — An employee with a northern Indiana probation department allegedly sold clean drug screenings to people on probation.
Thirty-four-year-old Raymontow Davis was charged Wednesday with bribery and official misconduct. He's being held without bond, pending a Thursday initial hearing.
Prosecutors allege that Davis promised people on probation with St. Joseph County's adult probation department that he would provide them with clean urine drug screenings in exchange for $150.
Court documents say Davis solicited money through calls and texts. An informant told investigators people on probation would bring Davis the money and a condom filled with clean urine.
Prosecutors will review all the cases Davis may have allegedly affected during his eight months as a probation department employee.
Online court records don't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. — AP