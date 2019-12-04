Man battered,
fired gun at
woman, cops say
VALPARAISO — A 45-year-old Hebron man is accused of battering a woman and firing a .357 revolver into her room, according to charging documents in the case.
Dominick Marini is charged with felony counts of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm, and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to court documents.
Police said they were called out shortly after 2:30 a.m. Nov. 28 to the 100 block of Poplar Court, where Marini is accused of shooting the gun into a spare bedroom occupied by the woman.
He is further accused of grabbing the woman by her throat and slamming her against a door, and grabbing her by her hair and putting the gun to her head, police said.
Marini is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the charges Friday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
3 Region women
reappointed to
2 commissions
Three Northwest Indiana women will continue serving on two state commissions after recently being reappointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The Republican chief executive selected Libby Chiu, of Ogden Dunes, and Yolanda Stemer, of Chesterton, to keep promoting the performing and fine arts throughout the state as members of the 15-person Indiana Arts Commission.
Chiu is an adjunct art professor at Goucher College and former chief of staff for the Illinois Arts Council, while Stemer is director of special events with Brian Atwood Designs.
Holcomb also awarded another term on the Governor's Commission on Minority and Women's Business Enterprises to Frances Vega-Steele, of Portage, retired vice chancellor of student affairs for Ivy Tech Community College.
Vega-Steele has served since 2014 on the board tasked with ensuring businesses owned by minorities and women participate in the state's procurement system.
— Dan Carden, The Times
1 dead after
2 cars collide
with train
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Central Indiana police say one person is dead and another is injured after two vehicles collided with the same train in separate crashes.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says just before midnight Tuesday a car was struck by the train near Brownsburg, an Indianapolis suburb west of the city. The impact toppled the car onto its side and left one person in the car with minor injuries.
While officers were working to remove that car from the tracks, a sport-utility vehicle crashed into the same train at another intersection, killing one person in the SUV.
— AP