Robber on run after hitting bank near federal court
HAMMOND — A search is on for a man who robbed a Centier Bank and fled on foot, police say.
At 1:10 p.m. Friday, police were called to the Centier Bank at 5433 Hohman Avenue in Hammond, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
The man entered the bank, which is located near the U.S. District Court building, presented a note demanding money and implied he had a gun, police said. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Kellogg said.
The suspect was described as a younger black man, Kellogg said. No one was injured in the incident.
Hammond police and the FBI are coordinating the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times
Unconscious truck driver at I-94 scales left police scrambling
CHESTERTON — Medics raced to the truck scales on Interstate 94 just east of Indiana 49 shortly before noon Friday in response to a report of a truck driver found unconscious in his vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
The 39-year-old South Carolina man found behind the wheel of the truck was difficult to wake up, and it was learned he had been escorted to the parking area the night before after a tire blew out on his eastbound vehicle, State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.
Police then learned the driver struck mile marker signs along the highway Thursday night after his tire blew out, Rot said.
The driver showed no sign of impairment Thursday or Friday, police said. He reportedly told police he had been up all night and refused medical attention.
—Bob Kasarda, The Times
3 dead in southern Illinois; 2 fugitives arrested
BETHALTO, Ill. — Three people were found dead inside a southern Illinois home after two fugitives wanted in other states were captured in Missouri, police said Friday.
Police in Bethalto found the victims Thursday night after being contacted by investigators in Hazelwood, Missouri, where two fugitives were arrested.
They were identified as Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew “AJ” Brooks, 30, and another man, John McMillian, 32, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
Bethalto is 21 miles northeast of St. Louis.
The fugitives, Brady Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan, 28, were arrested on warrants from Alabama and Tennessee. The cases include a homicide in Alabama.
One of them is associated with the Bethalto area, said Brian Koberna, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.
—AP