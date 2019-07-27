Police: 4th charged
in beating of
15-year-old girl
CHICAGO — Police say a fourth teenage girl has been charged in Chicago in the beating of a 15-year-old girl with special needs that was recorded on cellphone video and shared online.
Chicago police said in a statement Thursday night that the 15-year-old was taken into custody and is charged as a juvenile with aggravated battery. Police earlier Thursday announced that three girls ages 13, 14 and 15 were charged as juveniles, two of them with aggravated battery and one with mob action.
In the video, the girl waves her arms as she tries to fend off her attackers. The video was posted by someone who described herself in the caption as a friend of the girl, who she said has a "mental disability." The girl was treated at a hospital and released.
— AP
----
Boy who shot dad
over video games
to get treatment
GRANGER, Ind. — An Indiana boy who authorities say shot and wounded his state-trooper father because he was upset that his parents took away his video games will get mental health treatment at a secure facility.
The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office says the 12-year-old boy was sentenced this week in juvenile court after pleading guilty and will be monitored by the court until it's determined he can be released.
The boy was 11 at the time of the February shooting. Investigators have said he used his father's service weapon to shoot him once in the buttocks. They say the boy got the gun from the off-duty trooper's locked police vehicle outside their home in Granger, near South Bend.
The Associated Press isn't naming the trooper to avoid identifying his son.
— AP
---
Ind. Statehouse
fountain being fixed
INDIANAPOLIS — A $1.1 million fountain outside the Indiana Statehouse is being repaired after not working since 2017.
The fountain was the centerpiece of a Statehouse plaza project advanced by then-Gov. Mike Pence to mark Indiana's 2016 bicentennial of statehood. It operated through the summer of 2017 but broke over the next winter.
Indiana Department of Administration commissioner Lesley Crane told The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette that it took time to find a vendor to repair the control panel. The fountain could be operational again by mid-August.
The fountain includes water jets, color lighting and a cascading front.
Crane said the control panel repair will cost $46,000, and a second company will reinstall it.
— AP