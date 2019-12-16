Gary native plans holiday toy giveaways
GARY — A Merrillville teen is hosting her third annual toy giveaway event 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Charter High School, 725 Clark Road, in Gary.
Aaliyah Stewart, a Gary native, founded ASW Foundation Inc., at the age of the 14 when she was a high school student in honor of her two brothers killed by gun violence.
The foundation believes “in a brighter future for Northwest Indiana and the children in our community,” a news release states.
The toy giveaway will include more than 1,500 gifts, along with food and games. Free hairstyles and haircuts will be offered to kids.
Since starting her nonprofit, Stewart has announced her plans to open a youth center in Gary next June.
—Lauren Cross, The Times
Community college offers firefighters free tuition
ELKHART — A community college in Indiana will offer free tuition to volunteer firefighters and first responders seeking associate degrees, officials have announced.
Ivy Tech Community College and the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Association have joined together to offer the program starting in the 2020 spring semester. Ivy Tech, with more than 40 locations statewide, is providing $250,000 over two years to cover tuition.
The goal is to increase the number of volunteers.
“The point blank to it is there’s an ever-growing decline in volunteer firefighters in our state,” said Paul Holcomb, president of the firefighter association. The program is "a way to recruit and retain volunteers to keep the volunteer fire service thriving.”
All volunteer and emergency management personnel in Indiana are eligible to apply. They will be allowed to seek associate degrees in any program except general studies and aviation.
It's unclear how many firefighters will sign up. Applications are still open.
—AP
Murder conviction overturned over Miranda rights
The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the murder conviction of a man accused of setting a 2017 fire at his trailer that killed a homeless man, saying police "failed to scrupulously honor'' his right to remain silent.
A jury found Joshua Risinger, 31, guilty but mentally ill last year. The Salem man was accused of setting his trailer ablaze in March 2017 with 62-year-old Jeffery Givan inside. Risinger told police he had invited Givan to stay with him.
In January, Risinger was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Risinger appealed with several arguments, including that the trial court wrongly allowed statements he made to police where he said, "I'm done talking.''
In an opinion issued this month, the appeals court agreed. The three-judge panel said while Risinger could have been clearer in invoking his Miranda rights, the law doesn't require such a formal declaration.
His statement was “an unequivocal invocation of his right to remain silent pursuant to Miranda, and the detectives continuation of questioning thereafter was a failure to scrupulously honor that right,” according to the Dec. 9 decision.
Risinger remained in custody at Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. He is likely to be retried.
—AP