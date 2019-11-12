Chase ends
when car runs
out of fuel
Kentucky and Indiana authorities arrested two men after their car ran out of gas during a chase that left one trooper injured.
News outlets report that Indiana State Police chased a man wanted for second-degree escape across the state line into Kentucky on Sunday. Indiana authorities said the driver, 47-year-old James Rogers, fled and sideswiped a cruiser while being pulled over. State Police officer Carey Huls told news outlets the trooper was checked out for a minor injury.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were told someone in the car had brandished a gun.
Arrest documents say Rogers and a passenger were captured when the car ran out of fuel and will be extradited to Indiana. — AP
Police: Remains
found in garage
were concealed
Evansville Police say remains found in the garage of home there are human and were concealed there for an extended period of time.
After receiving a tip about a dead person at the home, police went there Monday and discovered the remains in a detached garage.
Police said it appears there was an attempt to conceal the body and that it had been there for an extended period of time.
The identity of the person whose remains were found hasn't been verified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office, but police say they have a tentative identification. — AP
Snow brings
travel woes in
Chicago
Snowfall in the Midwest is taking its toll on air travel in Chicago as one plane trying to land at O'Hare International Airport slid off the runway.
The city's aviation department says more than 440 flights in and out of the airport have been canceled.
None of the 38 passengers and three crew members aboard an Envoy Air flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, were hurt when the plane slid off the runway at about 7:45 a.m. Monday.
Besides the flights canceled at O'Hare, snow and ice have forced airlines to cancel more than 90 flights at Chicago's Midway International Airport.
The National Weather Service expects as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in Illinois and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan. — AP