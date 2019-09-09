Indiana DNR will pay
Hoosiers for certain
tree seeds, nuts
VALLONIA, Ind. — With fall approaching, Indiana forestry officials are reminding Hoosiers that they'll pay them for seeds from certain tree species.
The Department of Natural Resources says its Division of Forestry orchestrates a statewide seed collection annually with the goal of diversifying their seed source.
That diversification allows the agency to raise seedlings well adapted to grow into mature trees across Indiana.
The DNR pays seed collectors on the basis of "pure live seed" that meet DNR specifications, including being free of diseases and insects.
Some of the numerous tree species the DNR wants seeds for are black walnut, red oak, bur oak and shellbark hickory. The prices the agency will pay for qualifying seeds include 1 cent for each black walnut seed and 3 cents for each shagbark hickory seed.
— AP
---
Slain siblings
remembered
at memorial
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people have attended memorial services for two teenage siblings who were fatally shot in Indianapolis last month.
The Indianapolis Star reported friends and family gathered Saturday at Mount Carmel Church to remember 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson.
Their 13-year-old cousin, Starice Bond, says she'll forever treasure memories of the teens. That includes Nicholas teasing her and Ashlynn dancing.
The siblings were fatally shot on the morning of Aug. 23, just before the two would have normally taken a bus to school.
Prosecutors want to try a 15-year-old boy as an adult in the killings. The teen is in a juvenile detention center until a Sept. 24 hearing that'll determine whether the teen will be waived into adult court.
— AP
---
New African American
Heritage Trail
dedicated in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A new heritage trail has been dedicated in Evansville that traces the history of African-Americans in the southwestern Indiana city.
The new "African American Heritage Trail" opened Wednesday.
WEHT-TV reported that the trail provides a walking tour past Lincoln School, Liberty Baptist Church and the area's business district, with stops that include stories and landmarks.
The trail was dedicated by the Evansville African American Museum and Evansville's metropolitan development department.
Museum founder Sondra Matthews says that "history is just not a part of our education process" but also something that should be available "at home, in the churches, and in the community."
Brochures for the walking tour are available at the trail-head at the Evansville African American Museum.
— AP