Semi splits in two after
crash, cargo is spilled
in I-65 in Lake County
CROWN POINT — A semi trailer carrying shoes and paper products was split in two during a morning crash and spilled its load along the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 a mile south of the U.S. 231 exit near Crown Point, Indiana State Police said.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and the contents of the load had been moved to the sides of the highway by 8 a.m., police said. The crash forced the closure of two of the three lanes, but the entire highway has since been reopened.
One person was transported from the crash site with minor injuries, according to police.
State police were also working several accidents that occurred near the same time along nearby Interstate 94 in the area of Burr Street.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Police: Two wounded
in shootings in Gary
on Friday evening
GARY — Authorities are investigating after two were wounded by gunfire Friday night.
Around 8 p.m. police responded to a male gunshot victim who had walked into Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
A second male gunshot victim was reported shortly afterward.
Police determined the men were injured in a shooting in the 4600 block of Harrison Street in Gary. Both men's injuries were determined to be not life-threatening, Hamady said.
The investigation is ongoing and further information was not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the incidents are asked to call the the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 219-881-7300, extension 32003, or the GPD Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Cops: Car overturns,
driver suffers serious
injuries in Chicago
CHICAGO — Traffic along the Dan Ryan Expressway was disrupted after a motorist lost control of her vehicle and it overturned at the 71st Street slip ramp, Illinois State Police said.
The 22-year-old Chicago woman was travelling northbound on the highway on the slip ramp shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday when for an unknown reason the driver lost control and her vehicle overturned, police said.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.
She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the report.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times