Semi splits in two after

crash, cargo is spilled

in I-65 in Lake County

CROWN POINT — A semi trailer carrying shoes and paper products was split in two during a morning crash and spilled its load along the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 a mile south of the U.S. 231 exit near Crown Point, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and the contents of the load had been moved to the sides of the highway by 8 a.m., police said. The crash forced the closure of two of the three lanes, but the entire highway has since been reopened.

One person was transported from the crash site with minor injuries, according to police.

State police were also working several accidents that occurred near the same time along nearby Interstate 94 in the area of Burr Street.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Police: Two wounded

in shootings in Gary

on Friday evening

GARY — Authorities are investigating after two were wounded by gunfire Friday night.