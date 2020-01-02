2 dead, 2 critical
after SUV enters
northern Indiana pond
MISHAWAKA — Two people drowned and two others were left hospitalized in critical condition after an SUV plunged into a northern Indiana pond, authorities said.
Mishawaka firefighters called the scene Tuesday afternoon pulled one adult and three juveniles from the fully submerged SUV after it entered a retention pond in the city just east of South Bend.
St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J. McGann said the two crash victims who were pronounced dead had died from drowning. The two others were in critical condition at local hospitals.
Witnesses said the SUV was traveling along a road when it left the roadway and entered the pond, said David Ray, assistant chief for the Mishawaka Fire Department. Local roads were icy at the time, but officials were still investigating what caused the SUV to drive into the pond.
Divers searched the pond to be certain all of the SUV's occupants had been accounted for.
— AP
2 charged in man's
fatal beating in forest
face joint trial
PERU — Two men accused of beating a man to death with a pipe in a northern Indiana forest are facing a joint trial in April.
A Miami County judge recently scheduled the trial of Ethan Cain of Marion and Joshua Kean of LaFountaine to begin April 13 in the killing of 22-year-old Drake Smith, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
Both men face felony charges of murder, obstruction of justice and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, while Kean also is charged with assisting a criminal.
Cain, 23, and Kean, 25, allegedly beat Smith to death with a metal pipe in May 2018 in the Frances Slocum State Forest, near Peru.
Police said both men were part of a plot organized by 19-year-old Brittany Morris of Jonesboro to rob Smith of drugs and money. Cain and Kean allegedly attacked the Summitville man after a party in the forest.
— AP
Indiana nears 20
baby boxes for
surrendering newborns
COLUMBIA CITY — Baby boxes that allow people to anonymously leave newborns at firehouses have been added in two more Indiana cities, giving the state nearly 20 of the potentially life-saving devices.
A baby box was dedicated Sunday at the New Haven Fire Station in the city that's just east of Fort Wayne. Another baby box that was dedicated Monday at the Columbia City fire station, also in northeastern Indiana, became Indiana's 19th baby box.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey, who was herself abandoned as an infant, said the effort to equip firehouses with the boxes aims to eliminate situations where babies are placed in danger by women or parents seeking to abandon their infants.
“Women want and need anonymity,” Kelsey, who is a firefighter and medic, told The Journal Gazette.
The baby boxes are containers with a door to the outside of a fire station building. When they're opened, an alarm sounds to alert on-duty staff, nearby volunteers or emergency dispatchers that a child has been placed there. The boxes contain warming and cooling features and they lock after use.
The boxes are legal because Indiana is one of five states that have a Safe Haven law. That law allows a person to anonymously surrender a healthy baby 30 days old or younger at any hospital emergency room, police or fire station without fear of criminal prosecution.
Kelsey said Indiana had nine surrenders at baby boxes during 2019.