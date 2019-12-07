Southbound Kennedy Avenue ramp to eastbound Borman Expressway reopens
HAMMOND — The ramp connecting southbound Kennedy Avenue to the eastbound Borman Expressway reopened to motorists Friday.
The Interstate 80-94 entrance ramp was closed over the summer for what was supposed to be a bridge deck overlay project lasting just a few weeks.
But, after work began, crews discovered soil erosion under the bridge that required more extensive repairs to remediate.
INDOT said it appreciated the patience shown by Region motorists during the unexpectedly lengthy ramp closure.
"In the world of road construction, those things can happen, and when they do we work as quickly as we can to address them," INDOT said.
"However, it's critical that the correct steps be taken to ensure the long-term integrity and safety of the roadway."
—Dan Carden, The Times
Bachelor party gunfight
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing four charges including murder in connection with a bar gunfight that killed another man.
Derek Oechsle, 32, of Beech Grove also was charged Thursday with attempted murder, battery and criminal recklessness in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Smith, 41, of Indianapolis on Nov. 29 at Jake's Pub.
Witnesses told police Oechsle came into the bar and sat down across from a group celebrating Smith's bachelor party, The Indianapolis Star reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. One member of the group who told police Oechsle stared at him asked Oechsle if he thought he was pretty. Oechsle got up, pulled out a gun and hit the man in the head with it, the affidavit said.
Smith was trying to separate the two when Oechsle allegedly fired and struck Smith several times, the affidavit said. Smith suffered one shot to the head and one shot that hit multiple organs.
Another witness pulled out his own gun and shot Oechsle, who then ran outside and fell, the affidavit said.
Smith and Oechsle were transported to a hospital, where Smith was pronounced dead.
Oechsle was booked into the Marion County Jail. His attorney said he had no comment on the case at this time.
—AP
Salvation Army red kettles disappear
OWOSSO, Mich, — Two Salvation Army red kettles, a fundraising tradition in December, have disappeared in Shiawassee County.
“It’s quite discouraging when something gets stolen from a charity for the hungry, the needy and the homeless," Lt. Justin Steckbauer of the Salvation Army said. “It hurts.”
The Argus-Press reports that the kettles were on counters inside a Big Boy restaurant in Caledonia Township and Rollin' Smokes in Owosso and probably had a few hundred dollars. They were among 100 kettles placed inside local businesses in addition to the outdoor kettles.
“This does affect our ability to meet our goal," Steckbauer said. “We estimate there was $100 to $300 in the counter kettle at Big Boy’s."
The Owosso Salvation Army’s goal is $55,000. Volunteers so far have collected about $14,000.
—AP