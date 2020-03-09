Sheriff fires 6
jail officers for
misconduct
KOKOMO, Ind. — Six jail officers in Indiana have been fired for misconduct dating back to early December, officials said.
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said a sergeant was fired for making inappropriate comments to two female inmates first documented on Dec. 3.
Two others were fired last month for lying or not cooperating during an investigation into an alleged sexual battery of a female inmate and for conduct unbecoming an officer. One of the two also made "inappropriate sexual comments to an inmate." A third officer was fired in connection with that investigation for disclosing confidential information to one of the two officers.
The sheriff said another officer was fired after investigators learned he had made contact with a known felon. Finally, a sixth officer was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
— AP
US Attorney
reviewing polling
places for
ADA compliance
INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said his office is reviewing all polling places in the Southern District of Indiana to see if they comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Minkler said Friday there's a congressionally mandated responsibility to review compliance with the ADA. He notes that "this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act."
As part of the review, election officials are being asked to complete surveys on polling place accessibility in their counties. Investigators may then conduct on-site inspections to confirm survey responses and to evaluate compliance with ADA regulations. Counties found in violation will have the option of resolving issues informally or may enter into a Voluntary Compliance Agreement with the government in which they voluntarily agree to upgrade their facilities, and address issues before the November 2020 election.
— AP
Police: 3 dead in
wrong-way crash
Three people have died in a wrong-way interstate crash in southern Indiana, according to state police.
Authorities received calls around 9:15 p.m. Saturday of a white Kia Sportage SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. The vehicle then turned onto Interstate 265 and traveled westbound in eastbound lanes, crashing into a Chevrolet Cavalier, according to Indiana State Police.
The SUV's driver was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries.
Three of four passengers in the other vehicle, including two adults and a juvenile were killed.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
— AP