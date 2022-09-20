2 pedestrians

hit by vehicles,

police say

MERRILLVILLE — Police said they are investigating two separate crashes that left two pedestrians in critical condition.

The first crash involved a female pedestrian, who was struck around 10:50 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 30 near Taft Street. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger, possibly a Hellcat, with a damaged passenger side mirror.

Another pedestrian-involved crash occurred around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of Taft Street when a man was struck by a vehicle. The driver spoke to police at the scene.

Police request information about the black Dodge Charger or additional details about either incident be directed to Det. Vasel at 219-769-3531 ext. 363 or mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.

— Lizzy Kaboski, The Times

Cline Avenue

ramps to close,

INDOT says

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the Cline Avenue eastbound ramps onto Interstate 80/94 will close for two weeks starting Wednesday.

Crews wouldn't close the ramps until the Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps have reopened, the department had said. In a Sept. 2 press release, the department initially said construction is expected to wrap up by Friday.

The north and southbound Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound I-80/94 closed on Sept. 9.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when travelling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

— Lizzy Kaboski, The Times

Suspect is

caught near

IU, cops say

BLOOMINGTON — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said.

The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.

It was not clear whether the man was actually was armed. A message left Tuesday evening for a police spokesman seeking clarity on that matter was not immediately returned.

Bloomington police began searching for the man about 12:30 p.m. EDT in the sewers, Capt. Ryan Pedigo told The Herald-Times, which reported that police said the man was wanted on warrants.

An alert sent by Indiana University said a person was seen entering a storm drain. That alert said campus police were monitoring a sewer exit on the campus' Dunn Meadow near Franklin Hall, where residents were sheltering in place. Others were advised to avoid that area.

The Bloomington Police Department said no shots were fired.

Some downtown roadways were closed during the search for the suspect.

— AP