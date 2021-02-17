 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Briefs

Briefs

Task force: 62

pounds of illegal

drugs seized

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Drug Task force is measuring its busy past year in the number of pounds of drugs taken off the streets.

The force said it seized nearly 59 pounds of marijuana, nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 1 1/2 pounds of cocaine and nearly a half-pound of heroin last year.

This is in addition to seizing 62 guns and arresting 129 people, the group said.

"The LaPorte County Drug Task Force continues to aggressively investigate the illegal distribution of narcotics and firearms, while investigating the sources of those drugs and firearms from inside and outside of LaPorte County," Task Force Cmdr. Lt. Tim Richardson said.

"The task force has shown great success due to the cooperation with surrounding agencies, as well as the public's assistance," he said.

"Although 2020’s operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the unit remained successful in disrupting several drug trafficking organizations," Richardson said. "A record number of firearms were also seized in 2020."

"I am proud of the work and dedication that each investigator puts forth daily to preserve the quality of life within our community," he said.

The task force welcomes tips about illegal activity via social media or the countywide crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Police: Drunken

driver had no

idea his vehicle

was on fire

PORTAGE — Police say a suspected drunken driver had to be informed that his vehicle, which was stuck in a snow pile, was on fire.

"I opened the door and advised the male to get out of the vehicle due to it being on fire," the Portage police officer wrote in his report. "The male (now known as Darren B. Christian) said, 'My car isn't on fire."

"He then looked forward and stated, '(Expletive), I guess it is on fire,'" police said.

Christian, 60, of Portage, was very unsteady when leaving his Monte Carlo and almost fell several times as he was helped away from the fire at 2:27 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Marbella Avenue, according to police.

Christian reportedly told police he had been drinking and should not have driven away from his home.

Police said they later learned Christian had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

He was arrested on three different misdemeanor counts of drunken driving, police said.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary YouTube stars spoofed on 'Saturday Night Live'
Entertainment

Gary YouTube stars spoofed on 'Saturday Night Live'

  • Updated

Imitation is supposed to be the sincerest form of flattery. So it was another sign Gary natives Tim Williams and Fred Williams, the hosts of the Twins is the New Trend YouTube channel that has become a viral sensation, were spoofed on Saturday Night Live.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts