Police: Victim in
critical condition
after being shot
GARY — A man was airlifted to a local hospital and in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday police responded to a gunshot wound victim in the 2500 block of Calhoun Street in Gary, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
Police found the man shot in the head in a residence. He is in critical condition and was airlifted to an Illinois hospital, Pawlak said.
Authorities are searching for a suspect and an investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information to call Gary police at 219-881-1210, or the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Man arrested in
shooting of 13
at house party
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder in a December shooting at a Chicago house party that left 13 people wounded, Chicago police said Saturday.
According to a police statement, 25-year-old Keilon Jones was arrested Thursday. He is also charged with aggravated battery.
It's not clear if Jones has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. Jones was due in court Saturday. Police didn't release any information about how investigators identified Jones.
Police have said the Dec. 22 shooting stemmed from a dispute at a memorial party being held in honor of someone killed in April.
— AP
Ind. man rescued
from canyon at
Yellowstone park
BILLINGS, Mont. — A 55-year-old Indiana man had to be rescued in Yellowstone National Park after he rappelled down a deep canyon, then was unable to climb back out after he left his rope to retrieve a backpack he dropped, park officials said.
Dave Christensen, of Winamac, was uninjured in the Jan. 6 incident, but he was cited for disorderly conduct and for illegally going off-trail in the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, according to court records.
He has a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 3. A call made to a phone number listed for Christensen rang unanswered on Saturday.
Christensen was near the end of his 360-foot rope in the canyon, which is more than 1,200 feet deep in places, when he dropped his backpack, district park ranger Klint Powell told the Billings Gazette.
He slid down the canyon wall to retrieve it and then could not climb back up.
A rescuer was lowered 800 feet to Christensen, and it took four hours to raise them both in the blowing snow and freezing temperatures, officials said.
— AP